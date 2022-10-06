Thailand shooting: 34 killed in a shooting and knife attack at child care center, officials say

Thailand shooting: PM orders probe into childcare attack that killed 34, including many children

oi-Deepika S

Bangkok, Oct 06: Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha on Thursday ordered an urgent probe after a former police officer murdered more than 30 people, most of them children, in a rampage at a nursery.

"Concerning this horrifying incident... I would like to express my deepest sorrow and condolences to the families of the dead and injured," Prayut wrote on his official Facebook page.

The prime minister has also directed the national police chief to "fast-track an investigation".

Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a mass shooting and knife attack at a day-care centre.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement. However, the motive behind his act is unclear, the report says. The ex-cop was discharged from the service for drug-related reasons, district official Jidapa Boonsom told the news agency.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, he added.

The shooting took place at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

It is unclear if the shooter and his family are included in the current death toll.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his condolences," the statement said.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 17:26 [IST]