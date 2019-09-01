  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Texas shooting: 5 dead, 21 injured as gunman hijacks postal vehicle

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Odessa, Sep 01: At least five people killed and 21 were injured in West Texas after a gunman hijacked a postal service vehicle and shot more than 20 people. The gunman was killed by police and three law enforcement officers were among the injured.

    Texas shooting: 5 dead, 21 injured as gunman hijacks postal vehicle

    First to be shot was a policeman who stopped the gunman's car between the cities of Midland and Odessa.

    Snake on shopping cart surprises attendant

    Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that at least 21 people have been injured by gunfire and five killed in a shooting in West Texas.

    According to authorities, the shooting started with a traffic stop. The suspected shooter, described by police as a white male in his 30s, began shooting at law enforcement. He then hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and continued to shoot at random, police said.

    Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa.

    Premature baby born without skin defies the odds to survive

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

    Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.

    More TEXAS News

    Read more about:

    texas shooting gunman

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue