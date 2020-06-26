  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Temporary suspension of foreign work visa threatens scholarly engagement: Harvard

    By
    |

    Washington, June 26: The temporary suspension of foreign work visas, including the most sought-after H-1B visas, is a short-sighted policy that threatens scholarly engagement, a top US university has said.

    Temporary suspension of foreign work visa threatens scholarly engagement: Harvard
    Representational Image

    Harvard University Spokesperson Jonathan L Swain on Thursday said that though this does not affect student visas or Optional Practical Training (OPT) but it is disappointing that the executive order bans entry to certain new non-immigrant visa holders, including the H-1B.

    Trump issues proclamation to suspend H1B, other visas till end of this year

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to suspend the most sought-after H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

    Trump argued that the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis. The temporary suspension, the White House, argues will make more than half million jobs available to Americans.

    In our view, this is a short-sighted policy that threatens scholarly engagement, Swain told the university publication The Harvard Crimson.

    The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

    Days before President Trump issued the proclamation to suspend several types of work visas, University President Lawrence S Bacow urged his administration to enact forward-thinking immigration policies.

    Trump mulls suspending H-1B visas amid massive unemployment: Report

    In a June 2 letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Bacow urged to reject efforts to curtail specific programmes for international scholars: namely, OPT and the STEM Extension.

    OPT allows students who have completed at least one academic year to use their student visas to work in the US for one year to gain professional experience that relates to their field of study and complements their education, Crimson said.

    Students who receive degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math fields may also apply for an additional 24 month extension, known as the STEM Extension, it said.

    Experiential learning is an important practical experience as well as a recruitment tool for those seeking to welcome top talent, Bacow wrote in the letter.

    More VISA News

    Read more about:

    visa foreigners harvard university

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue