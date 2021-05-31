'Tarzan' actor Joe Lara passes away at 58 in US plane crash

Washington, May 31: Actor Joe Lara- the star of well-known adventure movie 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures' passed away in a plane crash in Tennessee. The 58-year-old actor was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend.

According to reports, the private jet, said to be a Cessna 501 took off on Saturday (local time) from Smyrna Airport, just outside of Nashville, and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach, but somehow plunged into Percy Priest Lake not too long after takeoff.

After the accident, fire and other rescue crews were dispatched to the scene but, after an all-night operation, authorities told reporters that the passengers were killed in the accident.

Their families were notified soon after and an investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the crash.

It is reportedly said that there was a total of seven people who were killed in the accident. Lara was with his spouse Gwen Lara who was a Christian diet guru. Others were reported to be locals.

Lara is infamous for starring as Tarzan for a total of 22 episodes where he played the king of the jungle between 1996 and 2000. He also starred in a TV movie that came out years prior called 'Tarzan in Manhattan'.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 11:38 [IST]