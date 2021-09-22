Taliban nominates new UN permanent representative, demand representation at UNGA

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Taliban have named a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Saheen. He was once a spokesperson for the Taliban during the peace negotiations in Qatar. The Taliban have now demanded representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly.

The question that now arises is whether the Taliban should be provided with a platform at the global stage to put forth their views. The Taliban has said that the currently accredited Afghan ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan since former president, Ashraf Ghani was ousted.

In the wake of these developments, the Taliban said that they were nominating Shaheen as the new UN permanent representative. It is yet to be seen if the UN credentials committee will legitimise this request. The Associate Press while quoting an official said that this decision would take more time.

Afghanistan would give the last speech on the final day of the high level meeting on September 27. It is however unclear who would deliver that speech. In the case of disputes, the General Assembly's nine member credentials committee must meet and make a decision.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 8:36 [IST]