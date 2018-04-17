India, Sweden vow to strengthen defence cooperation, says PM Modi

India and Sweden today decided to strengthen their defence and security cooperation, and agreed on an innovation partnership for a 'win-win" outcome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Swedish counterpart.

In a joint press statement after his talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Modi said they focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey. The two sides have agreed an innovation partnership and a Joint Action Plan, the Prime Minister said.

"I would like to commend the Indian govt and its strong focus on innovation as a key to progress and prosperity", Swedish PM Stefan Lofven said. He lauded India as "global power" and said the two countries are a "perfect match".

This is my first visit to Sweden and a visit by an Indian PM after a gap of nearly 30 years. Sweden has been a strong contributor in India's Make in India campaign. Swedish PM led a big delegation to the Mumbai summit in 2016, said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, India and Sweden have agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation, reports PTI news agency.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "productive exchange" of views on bilateral and regional issues with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf.

He called on King Gustaf and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors. Modi arrived here in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.

Modi is here on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi that he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm today. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. From Sweden, Modi will tonight travel to the UK where he will attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day