Sure China will work out arrangement with Taliban: Biden

oi-Deepika S

Beijing, Sep 08: China would try to work out an arrangement with the Taliban, opined U.S. President Joe Biden.

"China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now," said Biden.

Describing China as its "most important partner", the Afghan Taliban has said it looks to Beijing to rebuild Afghanistan and exploit its rich copper deposits as the war-ravaged country faces widespread hunger and fears of an economic collapse.

China has been making some positive statements towards the Taliban and has expressed the hope that the insurgents will follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, combat all forms of terrorist forces, live in harmony with other countries, and live up to the aspiration of its own people and the international community.

Stating that China respects Afghanistan's sovereignty and will not interfere and follow the friendship with "entire Afghan people", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that, "facts show that in realising economic development we need an open inclusive political structure, implementation of moderate foreign and domestic policies and clean break from terrorist groups in all forms".

The Taliban also view Russia as an important partner in the region and will maintain good relations with Moscow, Mujahid said.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on August 15. The last of the foreign troops left the country on August 31, bringing an end to 20 years of war amid fears of an economic collapse and widespread hunger.

Following the chaotic departure, Western states have severely restricted their aid payments to Afghanistan.