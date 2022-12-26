Supercharged Entertainment opens world’s largest indoor multi-level karting track in New Jersey

Edison, New Jersey, Nov 30: Supercharged Entertainment, the world's largest indoor, multi-level karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open its second U.S. location in Edison, NJ on Friday. Supercharged Entertainment Edison will celebrate its grand opening hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, December 15 at 11a.m.Located at 987 US-1 in Edison, NJ right next door to Top Golf, Supercharged Entertainment Edison is the company's second, and largest U.S. location behind their flagship complex which opened to enthusiastic crowds in June of 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison, NJ is a world class, 131,000 square-foot, karting and premier entertainment experience. The sprawling, 16-acrecomplex features:

The world's largest indoor, multi-level, temperature-controlled Karting Track with two uniquely designed tracks which can be combined into one 80,000 square-foot Supertrack

19 lanes of Luxury Axe Throwing with spacious private lounge seating, food and bar service, and interactive projection targets and competitive games which make it fun for everyone, with no skill or experience required

An enormous, two-story Arcade & Gaming Area which boasts nearly160 games, including several thrilling Virtual Reality experiences such as The Big Ride and King Kong Skull Island which are insanely fun for kids of all ages. Plus, there's an expansive Prize Center to ensure everyone leaves a winner

The Drop &Twist Tower is an exhilarating and exciting, two-story attraction that spins, drops, passes through all floors of the facility while the rider views the wonders of all that Supercharged Entertainment Edison has to offer

The Bionic Bumper Cars arena offers the best and most spacious, indoor bumper car experience, and is perfect for individuals, families, friends, coworkers, or any group looking for exciting bumper car fun

Burgers & Brews, a full-service restaurant featuring amazing burgers, fresh cut French fries, and insane milk shake mugs. For those over 21, Supercharged Edison offers two full-service bars featuring over 30 beers on tap, world class cocktails and specialty bar beverages all in a sports bar setting with TVs and big screens

Versatile and spacious Group & Event areas suitable for all occasions and sizes, with catering available

Supercharged Entertainment Edison, NJ is the second United States location for the company, with its widely popular flagship location in New England in Wrentham, MA just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium. The choice of Edison, New Jersey is the inspiration of Stephen and Sandra Sangermano who serve as the company's President and CEO. As the Edison, NJ grand opening approaches, the celebration will finally bring the Sangermano's three-year vision and journey toreality; to bring to New Jersey and the entire tri-state region the world's most spectacular, thrilling, and fun-filled karting and entertainment destination.

"Sandi and I can't wait to celebrate the upcoming opening of what we believe is certainly New Jersey's and the world's best, all-in-one karting and entertainment venue," said Stephen Sangermano, President."Supercharged Entertainment Edison has something for everyone-couples, families, kids, groups, and companies. We're beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer."

"On behalf of our entire Supercharged Edison team, we're incredibly grateful to the entire Edison community and all of New Jersey for welcoming us so warmly," added Sandra Sangermano, CEO. "We look forward to Supercharged Entertainment Edison's grand opening celebration in just a few weeks, and we hope see everyone there."

Supercharged Entertainment Edison is fun for all ages and ready to host kids, adults, families, groups, and companies who crave the excitement and adrenaline rush of authentic, indoor karting. All their 18-horsepowerkarts possess incredible torque and acceleration, resulting in an exhilarating and thrilling ride. Plus, their all-electric vehicles produce zero emissions, making it a more enjoyable and environmentally friendly experience on the 80,000 square-foot, temperature-controlled track. Supercharged Entertainment Edison has racing for the whole family; all kids 4'10" and above are welcome.

Above and beyond the world's most adrenaline charged, karting experience, Supercharged Entertainment Edison has 19 lanes of Luxury Axe Throwing complete with spacious private lounge seating, food and bar service, and interactive projection targets and competitive games. An enormous, two-story Arcade & Gaming Area offers nearly 150 games, including several thrilling Virtual Reality experiences such as The Big Ride, King Kong Skull Island, and much more. The Drop &Twist Tower is an exciting, two-story attraction that spins, drops, and passes through all floors of the facility. The Bionic Bumper Cars arena offers the best and most spacious, indoor bumper car experience, and is perfect for individuals, families, friends, coworkers, or any group looking for insane bumper car fun.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison is also the home of Burgers & Brews, a full-service restaurant featuring amazing burgers, fresh cut French fries, and insane milk shake mugs. For those over 21, there are two full-service bars featuring over 30 beers on tap, world class cocktails and specialty bar beverages all in a sports bar setting with TVs and big screens. It's the perfect destination to host any occasion, corporate event, teambuilding exercise, or family outing such as birthday parties, milestones, private events, bachelor(ette) parties, corporate meetings, student field trips, charitable fundraisers, and bar/bat mitzvahs. They can accommodate groups of any size and provide a variety of menu, and catering options as well. For more information on group events or corporate outings, please contact Executive Sales Manager, Thomas Houle at 754-230-0379 or at thoule@superchargede.com.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison offers many Karting, Luxury Axe Throwing, Drop & Twist Tower, Bumper Car and Arcade pricing options for individuals and groups. For information on pricing and gift cards offers, please visitwww.SuperchargedE.com/Edison. Supercharged Entertainment Edison is also hiring a team of 550 employees for their complex. All interested candidates can inquire by sending an email and resume to CareersNJ@SuperchargedE.com.The hours of operation are listed on the website along with features and advanced online booking. Follow Supercharged Entertainment Edison on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/superchargedenj, on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/superchargedenj/, on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@superchargedenj, and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrFOFuAUzMrC_2Qnz8chDBQ.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:17 [IST]