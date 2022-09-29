YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Study confirms dogs can sense your stress by your sweat and breath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Sep 29: Dogs can smell stress from a human's sweat and breath, according to a study conducted in the UK. The research, published recently in the journal PLOS ONE, reinforces that dogs are highly sensitive and intuitive animals.

    The research involved four dogs from Belfast – Treo, Fingal, Soot and Winnie – and 36 people. In every test session, each dog was given one person’s relaxed and stressed samples, taken only four minutes apart.

    Dogs can smell stress from a humans sweat and breath, according to a study conducted in the UK
    Dogs can smell stress from a human's sweat and breath, according to a study conducted in the UK

    All of the dogs were able to correctly alert the researchers to each person’s stress sample. "The findings show that we, as humans, produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know," said Clara Wilson, a PhD student at Queen's University Belfast.

    "This is the first study of its kind and the knowledge could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs,” Wilson said. The research also helps to shed more light on the human-dog relationship and adds to our understanding of how the canines may interpret and interact with human psychological states.

    Kerala: Public poison, kill stray dogs in revenge attackKerala: Public poison, kill stray dogs in revenge attack

    Researchers collected samples of sweat and breath from participants before and after they did a difficult maths problem. They self-reported their stress levels before and after the task and the researchers only used samples where the person's blood pressure and heart rate had increased. The dogs were taught how to search a scent line-up and alert researchers to the correct sample.

    The stress and relaxed samples were then introduced but at this stage the researchers did not know if there was an odour difference that the dogs could detect. “The study made us more aware of a dog's ability to use their nose to “see” the world. We believe this study really developed Treo's ability to sense a change in emotion at home," said Helen Parks, owner of Treo, a Cocker Spaniel.

    "The study reinforced for us that dogs are highly sensitive and intuitive animals and there is immense value in using what they do best – sniffing!” Parks said. In addition to Wilson, the study included researcher Kerry Campbell, an MSc. student in the School of Psychology. They were supervised by Catherine Reeve, with support on collecting the human physiological measures from Zachary Petzel.

    Comments

    More DOGS News  

    Read more about:

    dogs sweat breath sense study united kingdom

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X