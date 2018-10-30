  • search

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake felt across central New Zealand

    Wellington, Oct 30: An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude has struck near the New Zealand city of New Plymouth, with residents as far as the South Island feeling the event.

    The quake was initially reported as 6.7M.

    It struck at a depth of 193km about 35km south-west of Taumarunui.

    Civil Defence said there was no tsunami threat from the shake. Civil Defence said there was no tsunami threat from the shake.

    New Zealand's parliament, sitting at the time, was suspended after the prolonged rumble to allow for the precinct's buildings to be checked.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 8:18 [IST]
