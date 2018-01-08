Sterling Brown, first African-American to win Golden Globe award

Los Angeles, Jan 8: Sterling K Brown created history by becoming the first African-American to win the Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama category for his performance as Randall Pearson on NBC's breakout hit "This Is Us".

In his acceptance speech, Brown gave a shoutout to the creator of the series, Dan Fogelman, for writing an inclusive role.

"Dan Fogelman, throughout the majority of my career, I've benefited from colourblind casting, which means, hey, let's throw a brother in there. That's always really cool. But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man.

"So, what I appreciate so much about this is that I'm being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me," Brown said. He also thanked his wife, children and his castmates.

Brown beat out Jason Bateman for Netflix's "Ozark," Freddie Highmore for ABC's "The Good Doctor," Bob Odenkirk for AMC's "Better Call Saul," and Liev Schreiber for Showtime's "Ray Donovan."

Brown previously won an Emmy for his performance  a historic win, as it made him the first black actor to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since 1998  along with an Emmy the year before for his turn as Chris Darden in the first season of "American Crime Story".

PTI