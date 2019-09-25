  • search
    Sri Lanka: 70-year-old elephant Tikiri forced to perform in parades dies

    By Shreya
    |

    Colombo, Sep 25: A 70-year-old elephant in Sri Lanka, who was forced to perform as part of a religious festival in Sri Lanka has died. She was one of the 60 elephants who must work in the service of the Perahera Festival in Sri Lanka this year.

    Image posted on Facebook by Save Elephant Foundation
    Image posted on Facebook by Save Elephant Foundation

    "Please pray for her. It is too tiring for her to walk and work. On the day we met her the vet said she is strong and Ok to walk ???. Some people are blind in their hearts, and care less to others. Look at this poor old girl who has fallen down and the whole world can see her," the post read.

    "We can not just let it go silent. Time to stand up and take action to protect the others who still suffer and are waiting for our voice," it added.

    Time to END to use animal in every ceremony.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
