    Sri Lanka in state of emergency, national mourning today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Colombo, Apr 23: Sri Lanka has enforced a state of emergency from midnight Monday in the wake of the deadly Easter blasts that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500 others, enhancing the counter terrorism powers of the security forces.

    People gather outside St. Anthonys Shrine, a day after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka
    People gather outside St. Anthony's Shrine, a day after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka

    The decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

    Colombo bombings: How fate caught up to the suicide bombers

    The NSC has announced plans to impose a "conditional state of emergency" from midnight, said a statement from the president's media unit.

    It said the measures would target terrorism and would not limit freedom of expression.
    The government has declared Tuesday as a national day of mourning.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
