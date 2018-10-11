India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Soyuz Rocket makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan

By
    Baikonur, Oct 11: Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are made an emergency landing after a Russian booster rocket carrying them into orbit to the International Space Station (ISS) has failed after launch on Thursday.

    Russian Agency stated that ISS launch was hit by engine problem after blast-off. Soyuz Rocket made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan, crew alive after emergency landing.

    Alexey Ovchinin and Astronaut Nick Hagueis

    Astronaut Nick Hagueis was preparing to launch Thursday, Oct. 11, on his first space mission - a six-month stay on @Space_Station. Launching at 4:40am ET, six hours later, he and his crewmate will dock to the station at 10:44am ET. Astronaut Nick Hague, who joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013, is preparing to launch Thursday, Oct. 11, on his first space mission - a six-month stay on the International Space Station. The launch and arrival at the space station was aired on NASA Television and the agency's website.

    Before the launch

    U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, left, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), wave to their relatives walking to a bus prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.AP/PTI

    Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket

    Service towers lift towards Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 space ship that will carry a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) at the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 11, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. AP/PTI

    Soyuz MS-10 space ship

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
