  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US

    By
    |

    New York, Apr 02: A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

    "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."

    Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US

    Last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child "younger than one year" who had tested positive for coronavirus. According to local media that infant was nine months old.

    The fast-spreading virus that has caused at least 4,476 deaths in the United States is believed to be more dangerous for older adults, though increasingly it appears to be also sending younger patients to hospital as well. New York state, which Connecticut borders, has been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, accounting for nearly 2,000 of the US deaths.

    Facts and myths around the novel coronavirus

    Residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are among the millions of Americans ordered to stay home unless they work jobs deemed essential. The tri-state area has posted over 100,000 cases. "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," Lamont tweeted. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people." "Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it."

    More INFANT News

    Read more about:

    infant death coronavirus united states

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X