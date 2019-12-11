Six, including cop killed in New Jersey gun battle

New Jersey, Dec 11: Six persons including a police officer were killed in a gun battle on the streets of Jersey City.

The dead also includes the two suspects, the police said. The shooting took place at two scenes and began at a cemetery where the officer was killed. The shooting continued at a kosher supermarket, where five more bodies were recovered.

Jersey City Police Chief, Michael Kelly said that he could not tell what exactly set off the shooting, but added that the officer was killed while trying to stop some bad guys.

SWAT teams, federal agents and the state police blocked off the area, even as dozens of bystanders stood behind the police barriers and captured the action on their cellphones.