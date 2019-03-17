Shot down an Indian quadcopter, Pakistan claims

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Islamabad, Mar 17: The Pakistan Army has claimed that it shot down a "spying" Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control.

    Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the quadcopter had intruded some 150 metres inside Pakistan side of the LoC.

    "Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control. The quadcopter had come 150 meters inside Pakistan, he tweeted.

    The report came amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

    Amid mounting outrage in India over the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

    The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

    On March 4, a fighter jet of the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile. Another Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
