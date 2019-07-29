  • search
    5 injured in shooting at annual garlic festival in California

    By Anuj Cariappa
    California, July 29: An active shooter was reported at a food festival in the US state of California causing multiple casualties on Sunday.

    Shooting reported at annual garlic festival in California
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival," the local police department tweeted.

    NBC News reported that there were at least five victims of the shooting, which took place at one of the largest food festivals in the country, which is held about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.

    The channel quoted a witness named Julissa Contreras as saying a white man in his 30s carried out the shooting with a rifle.

    US President Donald Trump tweeted saying, the shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe.

