Several injured, including a child, in Syracuse mass shooting

By
    New York, Sep 21: Seven people, a child among them, have been injured in a shooting in the city of Syracuse in the US state of New York, local reports say.

    Photo credit: PTI

    Witnesses said they saw two or three possible shooters. One witness reported at least 10 shots near the house, according to the reports.

    The Syracuse Firefighter's union also posted on Facebook that several people are injured, including children.

    Also Read | US: Shooting incident in Maryland leaves 3 dead, suspect nabbed

    News website Syracuse.com reported that up to seven people had been shot, including children, and that multiple ambulances were seen driving away from the scene with a police escort at about 9:15 pm local time.

    The website said that at least 10 shots had been fired in the shooting in downtown Syracuse, about 402 km northwest of New York City.

    new york shooting

