Setback for May, British MPs vote overwhelmingly to reject Brexit deal

International

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

London, Jan 16: British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to reject Brexit deal by a margin of 230 votes. With this, Prime Minister Theresa May sustained the largest ever House of Commons defeat for the Government.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately tabled a no-confidence motion in the Government after their historic defeat on Theresa May's deal. The Government have confirmed that this will be debated and voted upon tomorrow.

. @jeremycorbyn has tabled a no confidence motion in the Government after their historic defeat on Theresa May’s deal. The Government have confirmed that this will be debated and voted upon tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/c1hdmLuKrB — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) January 15, 2019

"This is a catastrophic defeat. The house has delivered its verdict on her deal. Delay and denial has reached the end of the line," Corbyn quotes as saying The Guardian.

Also read: Hours before key Brexit voting, PM May loses her 'escape route'

Labour Party Whip tweeted, "Looks like around 118 Tory MPs voted against the PMs deal. That is over a third of her parliamentary party, would be more than voted against her in the confidence vote in December and a record tory rebellion, as well as a record Government defeat."

Theresa May had warned that rejecting her plan opens up the possibility of Brexit being stopped, or that Britain leaves the EU without a deal- which includes both the withdrawal agreement on the terms on which the UK leaves the European Union and a political declaration for the future relationship.

What is Brexit?

Brexit is the impending withdrawal of the United Kingdom (UK) from the European Union (EU). It follows the referendum of 23 June 2016 when 51.9 per cent of those who voted supported withdrawal.