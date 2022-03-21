China plane crash: What we know so far

See videos of China plane crash that caused 'mountain fire'

Beijing, Mar 21: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 133 passengers crashed in southern China's Guangxi Province on Monday, state media reported.

Guangxi's emergency services told state broadcaster CCTV that rescuers were on their way to the crash site and that casualties were unknown.

The China Eastern's flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 0620 GMT, the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.

The plane was flying from Kunming to Guanghzou. The domestic flight was scheduled to take off from Kunming at 1.10 pm (local time) and arrive at Guangzhou at 2.52 pm (local time) and is now marked "out of reach" on Baiyun airport's app.

🚨PLANE CRASH IN CHINA:



- China Eastern Airlines

- Boeing 737 with 133 people

- Crashed in China's Guangxi

- Reportedly hit a mountain

- Fire reported at the scene

- No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/qGSNJnzfIP — MUBreaking (@MUBreaking) March 21, 2022

【Crash site】A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 people from China Eastern Airlines had an accident in Teng County, Guangxi and then triggered a mountain fire. At present, the rescue team has gathered, the casualties are still unknown. pic.twitter.com/udlT6qqKWZ — 豆腐Toufu.exe🀄️ (@y1499003) March 21, 2022