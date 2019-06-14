  • search
    SCO summit: On Day 2, PM Modi to meet Iran president Hassan Rouhani

    Bishkek, June 14: Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Iranian president Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek today, capital of Kyrgyzstan on Friday amid mounting tensions in the Persian Gulf region with the US blaming Tehran for reported attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman a day earlier.

    SCO summit: On Day 2, PM Modi to meet Kyrgyzstan president
    PM NarendraModi and other SCO leaders during the Summit in Bishkek.

    Earlier in the day, Modi met President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who is also the current Chair of the SCO Summit 2019.

    Modi was welcomed by the Kyrgyz President as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.

    "President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

    The meeting between the two leaders is their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.

    Modi meets Xi, Chinese Pres accepts PM's invite for informal summit

    PM Modi yesterday met Chinese president Xi Jinping and said that Pakistan is yet to take "concrete action" on India's concerns and create an atmosphere free of terrorism, which is necessary to facilitate any possible engagement between the two sides.

    PM Modi is scheduled to meet president Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and president Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia today.

    Meanwhile, Modi's Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who also arrived in Bishkek a day ago, will meet Chinese and Russian presidents. However, Khan has no meeting scheduled with PM Modi on the sidelines of summit.

    Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

