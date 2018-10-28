  • search

Saudi not to extradite suspects to Turkey; to prosecute suspects by itself

    Riyadh, Oct 27: Saudi Arabia has conceded that its dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in side its consulate in Istanbul in Turkey. The West Asian kingdom has been giving different accounts of the veteran journalist's death even as pressure was piling on it to reveal the truth.

    Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents in support of his divorce so that he could marry again. However, he was not seen again and charges came up against the Saudi regime of sending agents to brutally kill him. There were also reports that parts of Khashoggi's body was found in the garden of the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul although there were no details.

    Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir lashed out at the global outcry over Khashoggi's death, calling it "hysterical" and also rubbished Turkey's demand to extradite 18 Saudi suspects sought for the murder of the journalist.

    Jubeir said the individuals are nationals of Saudi Arabia and they will be prosecuted in the same country, according to an Al Jazeera report.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
