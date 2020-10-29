In the Turkey-Saudi tussle, how Pakistan was snubbed

Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Saudi man arrested after stabbing guard at French Consulate in Jeddah

International

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Dubai, Oct 29: Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency is reporting that a Saudi man has been detained after stabbing and slightly wounding a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah.

The Saudi Press Agency report on Thursday offered no motive for the attack. However, it comes amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad for a class on free speech.

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in French Church at Nice

Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015.

Kashmir: NIA raids against 'NGOs funding separatist activity' | Oneindia News

On Thursday, authorities say an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice.