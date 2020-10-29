YouTube
    Saudi man arrested after stabbing guard at French Consulate in Jeddah

    By
    |

    Dubai, Oct 29: Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency is reporting that a Saudi man has been detained after stabbing and slightly wounding a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah.

    Saudi man arrested after stabbing guard at French Consulate

    The Saudi Press Agency report on Thursday offered no motive for the attack. However, it comes amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad for a class on free speech.

    Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in French Church at Nice

    Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015.

      Kashmir: NIA raids against 'NGOs funding separatist activity' | Oneindia News

      On Thursday, authorities say an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice.

