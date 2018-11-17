Saudi crown prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination: CIA

Washington, Nov 17: In a development that would put the Middle Eastern kingdom of Saudi Arabia in more trouble, America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has inferred that it was none other than the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who ordered the killing of veteran dissenting journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US officials said.

The officials, however, said that the American and Turkish intelligence agencies were yet to confirm linking the crown prince with the assassination that shocked the entire world. However, the CIA has said that bin Salman's control of the kingdom is so tight that the murder would not have happened without his consent.

Khashoggi was seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, not to be seen again. It was said that the kingdom's agents waited inside for him and he was tortured and killed in the most gruesome way and his remains are yet to be tracked.