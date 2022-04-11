3 year travel ban to be imposed by Saudi for those visiting countries on Red List

Saudi Arabia to allow one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this year

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Riyadh, Apr 11: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that it will allow one million pilgrims to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year. Muslims from within and outside the country will be able to perform the Hajj as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are under the age of 65. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few thousand domestic pilgrims were permitted to perform the Hajj last year.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims from abroad wil also have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test and will face additional health precautions.

The Hajj is one of Islam's five pillars and a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:20 [IST]