    Saudi Arabia bars its men from marrying Pakistani women

    Riyadh, Mar 20: Saudi Arabia has prohibited men in its country from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, a report in the Dawn said.

    Citing a Saudi media report, Dawn said that men who want to marry foreigners will face more restrictions. Around 5000,000 women are currently residing in Saudi Arabia.

    Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi. The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the report also said.

    Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain consent of the government and submit a marriage application through official channels, the report also said. It further said that divorced men will not be allowed to apply within months of divorce. The official said applicants should be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card. "If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile," the report also added.

    Saturday, March 20, 2021, 13:42 [IST]
