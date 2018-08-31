‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’ not limited to India, includes Nepal as well, says Modi

Kathmandu, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a gathering at the inauguration of the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Modi said,''I thank PM Oli ji and Nepal Government for this touching gesture of translating Atal ji's poems into Nepali language, its a fitting tribute.''

During his meeting with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit said that 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' includes Nepal as well. The prime minister also reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship including ways to further deepen economic and trade ties.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders this year. They met earlier during Oli's visit to India in April and the subsequent visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal in May.

A joint statement was issued by both India and Nepal on April 7 on expanding rail linkages, agreeing to construct a new electrified rail line, with India's financial support, connecting the border city of Raxaul in India to Kathmandu in Nepal.