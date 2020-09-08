Russia releases first batch of Sputnik V for civil circulation

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Sep 08: Russia has released the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for civil circulation.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Sputnik-V: Vladimir Putin touts Russia's COVID-19 vaccine as effective and safe

Russia had registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V on August 11. Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor had expressed hope that the residents of Russia's capital will be vaccinated within several months.