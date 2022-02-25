YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia ready to talk if Ukrainian army drops arms

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 25: Russia has said that it is willing to talk if the Ukrainian army lays down arms.

    Quoted by Reuters, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready for talks once Ukraine's army stops fighting.

    Russia ready to talk if Ukrainian army drops arms

    The military action in Ukraine entered into the second day today. Ukraine said that at least 127 persons have been killed in the fighting. Russia on the other hand has entered the capital city of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

    Residents of Kyiv are bracing themselves for further attacks as Russian troops entered the northern districts of the capital. Ukraine also said that at least 25 civilians have been killed the airstrikes, while 102 have been injured. The UN Human Rights Office while giving out the numbers said that this is likely to be an underestimate.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X