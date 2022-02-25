Russia ready to talk if Ukrainian army drops arms

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Feb 25: Russia has said that it is willing to talk if the Ukrainian army lays down arms.

Quoted by Reuters, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready for talks once Ukraine's army stops fighting.

The military action in Ukraine entered into the second day today. Ukraine said that at least 127 persons have been killed in the fighting. Russia on the other hand has entered the capital city of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Residents of Kyiv are bracing themselves for further attacks as Russian troops entered the northern districts of the capital. Ukraine also said that at least 25 civilians have been killed the airstrikes, while 102 have been injured. The UN Human Rights Office while giving out the numbers said that this is likely to be an underestimate.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 16:46 [IST]