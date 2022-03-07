YouTube
    Russia looks to recruit Syrians to capture Kyiv

    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 06: Russia is recruiting Syrians well-versed in combat to fight in Ukraine as Moscow plans to take control of more cities.

    "Moscow is interested in Syrians who have experience with urban combat in hopes they can help Russian forces take Kyiv, Ukraine's capital and largest city, the Wall Street Journal reported quoting sources.

    "It is unclear how many fighters have been identified, but some are already in Russia preparing to enter the conflict, according to one official," the report said.

    According to a publication based in Deir Ezzor, Syria, Russia has offered volunteers from the country between $200 and $300 "to go to Ukraine and operate as guards" for six months at a time.

    Russia has been operating in Syria since 2015, when it launched a military intervention to help the Syrian government fight against rebels in the ongoing civil war.

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    X