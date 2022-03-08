YouTube
    Russia is now most-sanctioned nation after Iran, North Korea

    Moscow, Mar 08: Russia has surpassed Iran and North Korea as most sanctioned nation after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

    Moscow has been recently imposed with a total of 2,778 new sanctions, bringing them to 5,530, Bloomberg reports, citing Castellum.ai, a global sanctions-tracking database.

    Russia is now most-sanctioned nation after Iran, North Korea

    The new round of sweeping Western sanctions on Russia after it launched an all-out military operation against Ukraine likely to hit the country's critical supply chains.

    The US and its allies have decided to block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs close to Putin after he ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine.

    Iran has confronted 3,616 sanctions against it over a decade, most for its nuclear program and support of terrorism.

    Besides Russia, Iran, countries like Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, Myanmar and Cuba have also faced severe sanctions. The penalties include punishments against individuals, companies and even limits on yachts and airplanes.

    With 568 sanctions actions, Switzerland is leading countries that have imposed sanctions, compared with 518 for the European Union and 512 for France. The U.S. has imposed 243 sanctions actions.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:54 [IST]
    X