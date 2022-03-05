Russia continues attacks on Ukrainian cities: Multiple explosions heard in Kharkiv, air raid sirens in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nearly 11,000 Indians brought back by special flights under Operation Ganga so far

Kyiv, Mar 4: Several Ukrainian cities have come under renewed assaultas the war enters into its second week.

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has been encircled and shelled. Mariupol is located on the Azov Sea coast, immediately west of the previous line of contact between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces.

According to Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko, the city had no water, heat or electricity and was running out of food after five days under attack. Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Mariupol was "partially under siege."

Meanwhile, Kyiv came under renewed assault and explosions could be heard from the city center. A Russian armored column had been stalled outside the city for days.

Arestovych said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv.

He added that the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.

Earlier, Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 7:41 [IST]