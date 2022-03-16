Russia and Ukraine to continue talks today

YouTube
    Moscow, Mar 16: A top Ukrainian negotiator says talks with Russia will continue today.

    Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke to Russian negotiators via video link on Monday and Tuesday, described the talks as very difficult and viscous. He said, there are fundamental contradictions, but added that there is certainly room for compromise.

    The talks via video link this week follow three round of negotiations in Belarus that have failed to produce any visible progress. Both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have voiced cautious optimism but haven't spelled out any details of talks.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
