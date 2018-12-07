Home News International Ruling party in India is 'anti-Muslim': Imran Khan

oi-Vikas SV

Islamabad, Dec 7: On one hand Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about peace and bettering ties with India, but on the other he leaves oppurtunity to take a jibe at BJP-led government. But this time, Khan has shunned veiled attacks and said that the ruling party in India has an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Khan said, "The ruling party [in India] has an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach."

The Pakistan Prime Minister was answering a question about why he seems apprehensive towards ever since he came to power four months ago.

On Thursday, Khan had said he was ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. When asked whether it is possible to resolve the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, "nothing is impossible." "I am ready for talks on any issue. There can't be a military solution for Kashmir," he said. He, however, said the gesture for peace cannot be one-sided.

Earlier this year in September, a day after India called off foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Khan took to Twitter to express his "disappointment".

In the same interview to Washington Post, Khan also stated that he "wants something done about the bombers of Mumbai" and that the 26/11 was "an act of terrorism." Khan also said he is hoping that India will respond "positively" to Pakistan's "goodwill gesture" of opening the Kartarpur border for the Sikh pilgrims.

Khan, earlier this week, termed it was unfortunate that Indian media has given Pakistan's positive gesture of opening the Kartarpur border a "political colour".