Home News International Rocket heads to International Space Station with Christmas dinner for crew members

Rocket heads to International Space Station with Christmas dinner for crew members

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 6: It's Christmas, even if you are located millions of miles away from the earth, into the space. And to make the occasion an equally happy one for the crew members working in the International Space Station, a rocket filled with food items like smoked turkey breast, cranberry sauce, candied yams and fruitcake was sent to the station and it was expected to reach the destination by Saturday, December 8.

Rocket delayed by a day for a unique reason

Along with the food, 40 mice and 36,000 worms were also sent to the space for study purpose. However, as Associated Press reported, the departure of the rocket got delayed by a day since the food of the mice was found to have turned mouldy by the Nasa and more food had to be brought in from California.

The cargo, weighing 5,600 pounds (2,500 kilograms), was blasted into the space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The engineers were though less glad with the first-stage booster that ended up into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, missing the designated land zone.

Also Read | India's first homegrown satellite was one among 64 launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX

The current crew members of the International Space Station comprise two Americans, as many Russians and one German and a Canadian. Three of the six members arrived earlier this week and will remain there for the next six months while the remaining ones will return home on December 20.

We hope the three staying back have an awesome Christmas dinner.