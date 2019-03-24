  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Robert Mueller concludes probe into Russia link with 2016 poll, hands over report

    By
    |

    Washington, March 24: Robert Mueller, the special counsel of the US on Friday, March 22, handed over the final report of his long and much-talked about report on the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in America.

    Robert Mueller concludes probe into Russia link with 2016 poll, hands over report

    The investigation has been one of the most sensitive ones in the history of the US as it casts a shadow over none other than the president of the country, Donald Trump, his family and even some of his closest aides.

    Donald Trump will not accept 'bad deal' on Afghanistan, says White House official

    The report is still a confidential one and is expected to unleash bigger fights in the near future. As per the Justice Department, Mueller gave his final report to Attorney General William Barr and officially concluded his investigation.

    The probe has been going on since 2017 to ascertain whether Trump's electoral campaign joined hands with Moscow to influence the presidential election and whether the president later tried to illegally obstruct his probe.

    While Russia has always denied the charges of interference, Trump called the investigation a "witch hunt" time and again.

    Barr, a Trump appointee, has said he looks to publicise the findings as soon as possible. Last week, the House voted 420-0 over a non-binding resolution calling for Mueller's report to be released both to the Congress and the party although it is not clear how the episode will play out in the Senate, a report in Al Jazeera said.

    More US News

    Read more about:

    us russia donald trump investigation

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue