Robert Mueller concludes probe into Russia link with 2016 poll, hands over report

Shubham Ghosh

Washington, March 24: Robert Mueller, the special counsel of the US on Friday, March 22, handed over the final report of his long and much-talked about report on the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in America.

The investigation has been one of the most sensitive ones in the history of the US as it casts a shadow over none other than the president of the country, Donald Trump, his family and even some of his closest aides.

The report is still a confidential one and is expected to unleash bigger fights in the near future. As per the Justice Department, Mueller gave his final report to Attorney General William Barr and officially concluded his investigation.

The probe has been going on since 2017 to ascertain whether Trump's electoral campaign joined hands with Moscow to influence the presidential election and whether the president later tried to illegally obstruct his probe.

While Russia has always denied the charges of interference, Trump called the investigation a "witch hunt" time and again.

Barr, a Trump appointee, has said he looks to publicise the findings as soon as possible. Last week, the House voted 420-0 over a non-binding resolution calling for Mueller's report to be released both to the Congress and the party although it is not clear how the episode will play out in the Senate, a report in Al Jazeera said.