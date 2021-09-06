Taliban-Haqqani rift brings Pakistan’s ISI out of the woodwork in Kabul

How everyone got it wrong regarding the Taliban

Resistance force opposing Taliban want amicable solution to end fighting in Panjshir

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Sep 06: The leader of the Resistance Force opposing the Taliban in Panjshir has said that he is in favour of proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

Ahmad Massoud, the head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan said that in principle they agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue with negotiations.

"To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab," he said.

Afghanistan Resistance Force spokesperson killed in Panjshir say reports

He also said that a large gathering of all sides with the Ulema council of religious scholars could be held.

The Taliban has however not commented on the developments.

Both sides have made attempts to hold talks on several occasions, but the same have broken down with both parties blaming each other for their failure.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 9:55 [IST]