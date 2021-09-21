Remaining cabinet members named by Taliban: Women given a miss again

Indian citizen kidnapped in Kabul: In touch with Taliban says New Delhi

Kabul. Sep 21: The Taliban has announced a list of deputy ministers, but has not named any woman.

The spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid made the announcement in a press conference and said that they have included members of ethnic minorities, such as Hazaras. He however added that women may be added later.

On September 7 the Taliban announced an interim setup and said it would be led by founding member Mohammad Hassan Akhund. The Taliban also named members of the Haqqani Network in the cabinet.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of the Haqqani Network was named as the interior minister. He is on the most wanted list of the FBI due to his involvement with the Al-Qaeda.

The Taliban also named Haibatullah Akhundzada as the supreme leader. He will have the final say on religious, political and security matters.