Received greetings from PM Modi on Pakistan National Day: Imran Khan

    Islamabad, Mar 22: On the day Centre decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event at its high commission in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly extended his greetings to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

    File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that he received a message from PM Modi on the occasion. "I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that the people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," PM Modi reportedly told Khan.

    The Pakistan PM's tweet came hours after India boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to mark Pakistan's National Day over invitation extended to separatists.

    Citing invite to Hurriyat, India turns down Pakistan's invitation on National Day event

    India decide to boycott the reception in the backdrop of heightened tension between the two neighbours after the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent air strike by India on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
