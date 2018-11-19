Ram Nath Kovind visits Da Nang museum, My Son sanctuary in Vietnam

Ram Nath Kovind visit Museum of Cham Sculpture in Da Nang,

The Da Nang museum is collaborating with the National Museum of India in studying and compiling a book introducing the relationship between the Cham sculpture and the Indian art, which will be printed in India at the end of 2018.

The Da Nang Museum

President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind visit Museum of Cham Sculpture in Da Nang, Vietnam. The sculptures date from 4th to 13th centuries CE. (pic 2: Shiv Linga with the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita carved on the base. Pic 3: Garuda)

The Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture and the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in India have signed a memorandum of understanding on the compilation and publication of the catalogue "Cham Sculpture of Vietnam and the relationship with Indian art", which studies 50 sculptures in the collection of the Da Nang museum.

My Son sanctuary

President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind at My Son sanctuary in Quảng Nam. My Son is a cluster of abandoned and partially ruined Hindu temples in Vietnam, constructed between the 4th and the 14th century AD by the kings of Champa. The complex is located near the village of Duy Phu in Quang Nam Province in Central Vietnam. The complex is situated in a valley roughly two kilometres wide that is surrounded by two mountain ranges.

Cultural performance

Kovind also enjoyed a local cultural performance at My Son temple complex. Kovind is in Vietnam as part of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Australia.