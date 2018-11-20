Ram Nath Kovind assures India's cooperation with Vietnam

Hanoi, Nov 20: President Ram Nath Kovind and President Nguyen Phu Trong witnessed signing of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) including MOU in the field of communications and MOU between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Earlier, Ram Nath Kovind in his address to National Assembly in Hanoi recalled historical trade relations between two countries. Kovind said, " Almost 2,000 years ago, Cham kingdom symbolised one of history's great civilisations. From Vietnam, it traded across the ocean. It is believed that ancient Vietnam had flourishing trade links with South India's Pallava and Chola kingdoms."

He assured that India is ready to cooperate with Vietnam to expand opportunities for all. "India offers a cooperation model that does not require its friends to make choices but rather expands choices and expands opportunities for all; that opens not one but many roads, " said the President.

Addressing the Vietnam-India Business Forum on Monday, Kovind said India and Vietnam are old civilisations with ancient cultural and spiritual connections.

The President hailed Vietnam's "spectacular" economic growth in the last two decades, as he called for Vietnamese collaboration in India's flagship government programmes to boost bilateral trade, technology and investment relations.

"But the story of our engagement is much broader. Traders and merchants from India brought goods and commodities to the shores of Vietnam long before the arrival of cultural thought and expression. There was a flourishing maritime connect in the days gone by. And, to our desire, trade continues to be a driving force in our contemporary partnership," he said.