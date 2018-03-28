Railway strike in London leaves commuters in the lurch

Just days after France saw a massive union strike, the residents of London faced inconvenience on the morning of Wednesday, March 27, as a 48-hour strike on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) got underway.

Transport for London sources said no services would be run during the strike joined by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union. The strike came just a couple of days after the talks between union and the operators of the DLR - KeolisAmey Docklands -- failed to reach a solution over the dispute over outsourcing of key functions, fairness in job and violation of agreements and practices.

Though the strike has been planned for Wednesday and Thursday, the train movement on the morning of Friday, which is holiday on account of Good Friday, could also be affected. A second phase of the strike has also been planned in April and it would clash with the London Marathon scheduled around that period.

Extra buses would ply to reduce the commuters' inconvenience, it was said.

The KeolisAmey Docklands authorities apologised to the daily passengers for the inconvenience caused while the RMT union leadership said every efforts would be made to resolve the row.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day