Qureshi claims India planning another attack against Pakistan

Islamabad, Apr 07: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday claimed that his government has reliable intelligence that India is planning another attack against the country between April 16-20, according to a media report.

The attack could take place between April 16 and 20, he said, adding that Pakistan had told the five permanent members of the UN Security Council of its concerns.

"We have reliable intelligence that India is planning a new attack on Pakistan. As per our information this could take place between April 16 and 20," Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted saying by Reuters.

"We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them [India] for taking this route," he said.

He did not elaborate on what evidence Pakistan had or how he could be so specific with the timing, but he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to share the information with the country, the news agency reports.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.