Queen Elizabeth's coffin begins 6-hour journey from her home to Edinburgh

International

oi-Prakash KL

London, Sep 11: The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is passing through the Scottish countryside on a final journey back to London as crowds lined the roads to pay tribute to the monarch.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19. "The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100 hrs BST. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects," a statement by the UK Royal Family said.

The coffin will arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and it will rest in the Throne Room till Monday noon.

On Monday, a procession will take place on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, and the King and Members of the Royal Family will join the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles' Cathedral to receive the coffin.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects. On Tuesday afternoon, the Queen's Coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening. The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by Princess Royal.

The coffin will be flown to London from Royal Air Force aircraft on Tuesday.

The Queen's Coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On the afternoon of Wednesday 14th September, the Coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.

The Procession will travel via Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard. After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by the King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin.

During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen. On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.