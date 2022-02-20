YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID at age 95; mild symptoms

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Feb 20: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

    Queen Elizabeth

    The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

    "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

    "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement said. The current guidelines for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in England are for them to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine with two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

    The Queen’s son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had also tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

    The monarch was in direct contact with Prince Charles during the week the 73-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on February 8. Royal physicians and the Queen's doctors are entrusted with monitoring her health. She had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had all her follow-up doses of a second vaccine and a booster.

    According to reports, a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s Berkshire home in south-east England where she has spent most of her time over the course of the pandemic.

    The announcement of her illness comes weeks after Queen Elizabeth II became the UK's longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus queen elizabeth ii

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X