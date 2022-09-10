YouTube
    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Sep 10: Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

    File photo of Queen Elizabeth II

    Elizabeth, the nation's longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands. Details on the 96-year old queen's funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.''

    Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign's oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

