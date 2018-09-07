  • search

Protesters storm Iranian consulate in Iraq's Basra

Posted By:
    Basra, Sep 7: Protesters stormed the Iranian Cconsulate in Iraq's southern oil hub Basra on Friday, according to the local reports.

    At least 10 protesters have died since Monday in Basra, a city of 2 million people where residents have torched government buildings and political party offices and clashed with security forces.

    Security forces affected by tear gas are helped by several protesters during demonstrations. PTI file photo
    On Thursday demonstrators escalated the unrest by shutting down Umm Qasr, Iraq's only big sea port, 60 km south of Basra, which handles the vast majority of imports into a country dependent on food bought abroad to feed its 37 million citizens.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 22:23 [IST]
