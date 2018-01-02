'Projectile' fired from Gaza strip hits south Israel: Army

Posted By: PTI
Jerusalem, January 2:  The Israeli army stated that a "projectile" fired from the Gaza Strip hit southern Israel on Tuesday without causing casualties or victims. 

Israeli take cover during rocket attack siren warning in kibbutz Kfar Aza near the Israel and Gaza border, Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Israelis gathered to mark a birthday of Oron Shaul who was killed during the last war in Gaza and Hamas is believed to hold his remains. The Israeli military said tanks and aircraft fired at Hamas posts soon after its Iron Dome missile defense system downed two rockets fired from Gaza en-route to the south of the country. PTI photo
The army gave no further details, but public radio said a rocket had exploded near an Israeli town it did not identify.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than a dozen rockets or mortar rounds at Israel in violence that erupted after US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The rockets are often fired by fringe Islamist groups, but Israel holds Gaza's rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory and has repeatedly retaliated, targeting Hamas positions. 

