President Kovind unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Bulgaria

Sofia, Sept 6: President Ram Nath Kovind and his Bugarian counterpart Rumen Radev unveiled a staue of Mahatma Gandhi at the famous South Park, located at the centre of Sofia on Thursday.

President Kovind also greeted the people of Bulgaria on the occasion of its 133rd Unification Day.

"The most cordial wishes for the nice and hospitable Bulgarians on the occasion of the unification of Bulgaria. I am glad to be in Sofia to share this Skroven moment," the President said in a tweet.

Kovind arrived here on Tuesday from Cyprus on the second leg of his three-nation visit to Europe that will also take him to the Czech Republic.

This is the first presidential visit from India to Bulgaria in 15 years.

A meaningful tribute "Grateful to the people of Bulgaria for giving Mahatma Gandhi an eternal home in Bulgaria on their National Unification Day. This is a meaningful tribute to a man who dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity," Kovind said. September 6 commemorates the unification of Eastern Rumelia and Bulgaria in 1885.